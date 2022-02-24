They used to be called “guidance counselors,” and many people can recall an elementary school counselor or helpful, concerned teacher, or perhaps a high school counselor, who really made an impact in their life. Today, there are more than 118,000 secondary-school counselors in the U.S., about 1 for every 430 students from grades K through 12, according to the American School Counselor Association and the U.S. Department of Education.
Leslee Hazzard of East Millsboro Elementary School and Stephanie Wilkinson of Indian River High School were presented with certificates by the Delaware School Counselor Association (DSCA) last week, on Feb. 11, in recognition of their being named finalists for the 2022 Delaware School Counselor of the Year Award. The IRSD counselors are two of the three finalist awardees, with the third, from the Wilmington/Brandywine area, rounding out the awardees.
Frank Shockley, DSCA president, presented the certificates, along with IRSD Supervisor of Support Services Nika Reid, at the two schools.
“The day sure goes by quickly” for a school counselor, said Wilkinson. “There is lots of distraction, that is for sure.”
“IRSD is one of the premier school systems in Delaware,” said Wilkinson. “We pilot new things here. We try new ideas, and it really shows. I am so proud that the two of us from the same district are finalists. When you look at the slate of DSCA candidates, our philosophies and our credentials, it’s an incredible group of counselors. It really is quite an honor.”
“Leslee is also amazing, and she is my elementary school colleague. We have the same background.”
“It is humbling to be nominated for this national award,” said the IRHS counselor. “The candidates who were nominated are tremendous from the whole state. It is humbling and puts so many things into perspective for us. I will give all the glory to God, who gave us the resources and tools to do our jobs.”
“School leaders are understanding the impact that school counseling programs can have on student outcomes,” said Jill Cook, ASCA executive director.
Cook explained last year that the profession has shifted to a data-driven approach, documenting improvements in achievement, attendance and behavior from school counseling programs.
Despite the dramatic increases in counselors, the current 430-to-1 ratio falls far short of the association’s recommendation of 250-to-1.
“The pandemic has been difficult for all of our faculty and our students,” said Wilkinson. “It used to be easy to see our students face-to-face for either academic or social-emotional counseling work. Body language really matters in our profession.”
Wilkinson described the work-arounds and leveraging of technology platforms aimed at ensuring that continuity of learning was maintained the past two school years. She said that counselors could periodically join classes and speak with students. She applauded the teachers for teaming up and indicated it was “all-in” for counseling support during classes.
Wilkinson said small-group counseling is the new norm. Whether working on college applications, ensuring students have the credits they need, scheduling classes for the next academic school year at Indian River or providing emotional support around mask mandates, the IR school district counselors were available to help.
“We could not be on Zoom in a one-to-one setting,” said the counselor, “so we had to arrange for at least three people — including other students or a parent — to be on the bridge line. We also created videos and tutorials on how to use the Parchment platform for their college transcripts.” Parents are often provided with log-in credentials to check on academic progress or records. Also, juniors and seniors at IRHS with an ability to drive to campus were still provided with the one-on-one counseling in a traditional school setting.
“We use the Schoology learning management system here for lessons and assignments,” said Wilkinson. “We added school counseling within our IRSD ability go to Schoology for group counseling, and we started scheduling remote appointments with the kids.”
Wilkinson said one of the impacts of recovery from the pandemic learning environment is that students have had to re-learn time-management and how to structure their days.
“We are re-learning school structure this year, and we are progressing with the right approach,” said Wilkinson about the return to school. “We need to meet the students’ needs, and our kids are on the right path in coming back to school.”