Zoe Tuttle of Ocean View will enter Kutztown University in the fall as a new member of the Golden Bear family. The fall semester begins Monday, Aug. 28.
Comprising four colleges — Business, Education, Liberal Arts & Sciences, and Visual & Performing Arts — Kutztown University offers a range of academic programs. Located on 289 acres, the campus is adjacent to the Borough of Kutztown in Berks County, Pa.
Kutztown University was founded in 1866 as Keystone Normal School. The school became Kutztown State Teachers College in 1928, Kutztown State College in 1960 and achieved university status in 1983. Kutztown University is a member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
KU students select from more than 130 areas of study in a liberal-arts academic environment. To complement their studies, KU’s NCAA Division II athletics program with 22 varsity sports joins the more than 160 student clubs and organizations providing students with a variety of activities for learning and discovery.