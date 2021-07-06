Zachary Tucker of Fenwick Island was one of nine Lebanon Valley College student-athletes named to the Winter/Spring Academic All-Middle Atlantic Conference Team after excelling on the field and in the classroom, the college announced recently.
Tucker earned his second-career All-MAC Commonwealth honor after having been named Honorable Mention in 2019-2020. This season, Tucker was second on the team, with 15.2 points per game and having gone 50-for-60 from the free-throw line. His highest-scoring game of the season came against Stevenson on March 11, when he racked up 28 points, including four three-pointers.
Tucker, a graduate of Century High School, is a member of the College’s men’s basketball team. He is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration at The Valley.
The Winter/Spring Academic All-MAC teams recognize the top student-athletes both in the classroom and in athletic competition during the 2021 spring semester. The MAC sports information directors nominate and vote on the Academic All-MAC teams, giving 50 percent weight on both academic success and athletic success.
Learn more about LVC Athletics at www.godutchmen.com.