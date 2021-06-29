Zachary Tucker of Fenwick Island was named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s (MAC’s) 2020-2021 Academic Honor Roll.
Tucker, a graduate of Century High School, is a member of the Lebanon Valley College men’s basketball team and is majoring in business administration.
The academic honor roll comprises student-athletes who compete in varsity-level sport and register a GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) or higher for the entire 2020-2021 academic year.
The MAC honored 5,482 student-athletes across all of the conference’s institutions who competed in field hockey; football; men’s and women’s cross-country; men’s soccer; women’s soccer; men’s and women’s volleyball; wrestling; men’s and women’s basketball; men’s and women’s ice hockey; men’s and women’s indoor track-and-field; men’s and women’s swimming; beach volleyball; baseball; softball; men’s and women’s golf; men’s and women’s lacrosse; men’s and women’s outdoor track-and-field; and men’s and women’s tennis.
A total of 26 LVC student-athletes garnered 4.0 GPA’s during the entire academic year.
