The Tory Burch Tanger Outlets store in Lewes will donate 10 percent of their sales from 2 to 4 p.m. on March 12 to Pathways to Success — a non-profit serving at-risk students at Cape Henlopen, Milford, Seaford and Sussex Technical high schools.
For more than 15 years, Pathways to Success has supported students in danger of not graduating. They have a 98 percent graduation rate — with 96 percent of those students going on to college, the military or the workforce.
Current Pathways to Success students will be on hand to greet customers and explain what the program means to them.
“The support Tory Burch is giving for our students is very appreciated. We live in a wonderful giving community and companies like Tory Burch give back to so many nonprofits,” said Fay Blake, Pathways to Success founder and executive director.
The community is being invited to attend and shop Tory Burch’s new collection in support of Pathways to Success.
Contact Carrie Toulbee, Tory Burch general manager, at ctaulbee@toryburch.com for more information about Tory Burch, or Sarah Gilmour, Pathways to Success outreach coordinator, at (302) 381-1494, or sgilmour@pathways-2-success.org.