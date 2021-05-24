Delaware Secretary of Education Susan Bunting has honored 90 public school students from the Class of 2021 as Secretary of Education Scholars.
“These seniors have accomplished much during their high-school careers. Their outstanding academic achievements and leadership records both in and out of the classroom are extremely impressive,” Bunting said. “They have persevered even though COVID-19 forced them to learn and work differently. They have succeeded due to their hard work and the support of their families and educators … Congratulations to these students and those whose support enabled them to achieve so much.”
While the Delaware Department of Education was unable to host its traditional banquet to honor the scholars due to COVID-19 restrictions, the scholars are being recognized on a website (https://www.doe.k12.de.us/scholars_2021) to showcase their outstanding achievements. The number of scholars from each school is based on enrollment. Principals select the students based on both their academic records and community service.
The state has named Secretary of Education Scholars every year since 1984.
Indian River High School honorees were Declan Burke of Dagsboro and Destin Smyth of Ocean View.
“I am very proud of all that I have accomplished while attending Indian River High School,” said Burke, thanking his family, friends, teachers and coaches. “Throughout high school … there were many nights where I did not feel like working or studying, but I pushed through because I knew all the rewards and successes that would come from working hard and doing your best.”
“My goal is to use engineering to build things to improve the lives of others,” said Smyth, who plans to study mechanical engineering. “I value community service, and was in Boy Scouts and clubs to have volunteer opportunities. My experiences are incredibly rewarding, and I encourage others to be active in their school and community.”
Sussex Central High School awardees were Andrea Araya, Penn Smith and Victor Tung, all of Millsboro.
Araya is inspired by her father: “He immigrated from Costa Rica to the United States alone at age 17, leaving most of his family behind. Since then, he has worked relentlessly to thrive in this country, in turn providing me with amazing opportunities. He became a citizen in 2010, and because of his sacrifices, he has motivated me to achieve great things, as he has in his lifetime.”
“Whether it is creating autonomous vehicles or folding proteins, I believe that computers are and will always be the future,” said Tung, whose parents also immigrated to the U.S. “For this reason, I want to attend college and major in computer science. Doing well in school has allowed me to prepare and work toward this goal.”
“What has inspired me to do well has been my ability to give back,” said Smith, who plans to study actuarial science. “I have been given so many opportunities in life, and I feel that giving back to those who gave me these opportunities is key to my inspiration to succeed.”
Sussex Technical High School honorees were Luanna Fajardo of Ocean View and Trent Sapna of Lewes.
“To me, education is so much more than facts and information,” said Fajardo, who plans to study psychology. “It’s about learning typical subjects, like math and English, as well as learning how to be kind and respect others. Education isn’t something that ends with school, it continues until the end of time.”
Sussex Academy of Arts and Sciences was represented by Samantha Sordi of Lewes.