Three schools in the Indian River School District (IRSD) system showed elevated levels of lead in the drinking water at kitchen prep sinks and at drinking water bottle fill stations, according to a Delaware Department of Public Health (DPH) report.
The DPH indicated that 47 schools statewide showed high levels of the lead contaminant in drinking water. The George Carver Education Center, Long Neck Elementary School and Millsboro Middle School all have lead in their drinking and food preparation public water supply.
“Last summer, the district was informed of test results in a small number of school water sources that exceeded acceptable levels for lead,” said the school district in an official statement. “The district worked to remedy this problem, and additional samples were tested at these schools in early September. Those tests results indicated that all fixtures were now at acceptable levels, according to state guidelines.”
“However, in accordance with new directives issued by the EPA and State of Delaware and out of an abundance of caution for the health of our students and staff, we have shut off several school water sources until we receive further guidance from the state. These are both consumption and non-consumption water sources,” noted the IRSD in its statement.
Carver’s water tested positive for contamination at a kitchen prep sink and a water fountain, according to the report. Long Neck had four areas showing lead contamination above acceptable limits, including three drinking fountains, one of which is used by all students in the cafeteria to fill water bottles, as well as a sink used in the library. Millsboro Middle also showed high lead levels in the kitchen prep sink.
The IRSD’s highest lead level was found at Long Neck, with a reading of .14, followed by Carver with readings of .05.
State public health and education officials addressed concerned parents and state lawmakers late Monday night, Nov. 14, during a virtual forum on possible lead exposure in 47 of Delaware’s schools, including three in the IRSD. Delaware’s DPH provided initial test kits to schools based on their size and the population served, noted James Hanes, environmental scientist for health systems protection at DPH, during the lead advisory committee meeting. The kits were returned for lab testing.
“Delaware is No. 1 for unsafe drinking water,” said Greg Layton, Delaware state director of Food & Water Watch.
Education Department officials asked schools with high-lead sources at their public service lines to shut off the contaminated locations — which would mean operation of food preparation areas at two IRSD schools might be curtailed or stopped until the State reviews the lead contamination.
Amy Roe of Lead-free Delaware said at the meeting that there is no safe amount of lead.
At a DPH and Department of Education joint meeting held Monday, Nov 14, more than 300 parents and state leaders attended a virtual information session — one month after DPH had the lead numbers and started communication with school maintenance staff, but not with school administrators or parents.
Several schools on the list were told to shut off certain water sources because of increased lead levels that were higher than EPA allowances. The water advisory was issued a full month after Delaware’s Division of Public Health revealed the water sampling data to maintenance staff.
There is no safe blood level of lead for younger children, thus all sources of lead exposure to children should be controlled or eliminated, according to the CDC.
The results are a compilation of nearly two years of testing at Delaware schools, with facilities in the Red Clay, Colonial and Indian River school districts reporting some of the highest lead levels among the 19 school districts and 25 charter schools tested.
There are no federal laws that mandate testing for lead in school drinking water specifically, except when a school has its own water system. However, seven states and the District of Columbia require lead testing in school districts, and 13 others support voluntary testing in schools through funding programs.
“People in the Indian River district need to test their children for lead poisoning,” said Layton of Food & Water Watch. “If your child goes to one of these three schools, you must take them for testing. My own mom was a pediatric nurse, and she always encouraged the screening.”
It was no surprise to Layton that communities of color and schools in lower-income areas of the district were most impacted.
“Sixty percent of people who show elevated lead exposures are African American,” said Layton, who handles Delaware water matters. “If you look at the cumulative impacts of air and water pollution, that number may rise to 75 percent of exposures to lead, PFAS or chemicals from multiple sources including water contamination” impacting marginalized communities. “It’s unconscionable,” said Layton.
In Baltimore, the Department of Public Works, which manages that city’s water utility, issued a boil-water advisory after E. coli was detected. Those events were well-publicized this fall and garnered media attention. Water-quality violations affect 3 million people each year negatively, impacting American public health. In Delaware, the DPH spent nearly a month on internal discussion and providing testing results directly to schools before announcing the lead levels to the public.
About 3 million people are served by water systems that violate the lead-in-water rule, according to a report from 2017 by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO).
“When a [water] crisis occurs, and a federal emergency or major disaster is declared, response actions are organized under the National Response Framework (NRF) and key roles and responsibilities, as well as the relationships among the different agencies in a response, are identified in the National Incident Management System (NIMS) and FEMA,” said the EPA.
“However, drinking-water emergencies, including boil-water advisories or do-not-drink notices, often are not declared federal emergencies. Declared emergencies are those in which a state governor requests assistance from the federal government when local and state resources are not enough,” said Lahne Mattas-Curry of the EPA communications department.
“They won’t be able to cook with water,” said Mattas-Curry. “These three schools in IRSD are not able to provide lunch,” said the EPA spokesperson, concerning lead near the food-prep process.
Aging infrastructure, impaired source-water and limited finances challenge communities to provide safe drinking water, she added.
“Parents don’t always know how important it is to reduce exposure,” said Mattas-Curry. “All parents should have their children’s blood lead levels tested during their annual physical if they are concerned, and talk to their pediatrician. There are no safe levels of lead.”
“Lead exposure, especially in children, can affect IQ and has other health impacts,” she added.
According to the CDC, “If your local health officials issue a boil-water advisory, you should use bottled water or boil tap water. This is because a boil-water advisory means your community’s water has, or could have, germs that can make you sick.”
“Advisories may include information about preparing food, drinks or ice; dishwashing; and hygiene, such as brushing teeth and bathing. Boil-water advisories usually include this advice:
• Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.
• If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute. After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.
• Boil tap water even if it is filtered.”
Residents may also request a testing kit for lead from the local water utility. According to federal standards, acceptable levels of lead in water must be lower than 0.015 milligrams per liter. The Longneck Elementary lead levels at the drinking water bottle fill station were nearly 1,000 times the acceptable level.
Recent studies have found that partial water service-line replacements are unsafe.
“It’s a bad idea for these schools to shut down just one water line to the kitchen sink which shows the lead contamination,” said Layton. “Partial line replacements disturb any lead remaining in the line and could cause a ripple effect.”
Partial line replacements, as suggested by state officials, have been shown to cause increases in lead levels for 4 to 18 months after the pipe replacement. That could be due to the disturbance made by the replacement — causing the “pipe scale,” or built-up minerals that coat the inside of a pipe, to release lead, according to Food & Water Watch.