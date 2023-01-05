The Howard T. Ennis School in Georgetown opened its doors on Tues., Jan. 3, with a brand new $45 million school facility delivered by state board of education funding and local school district oversight, on-time and under-budget. In fact, some of the savings from the state bond issue may be transferred over quite literally across the street, to help pay for the new Sussex Central High School, where ground was just broken in late December.
More than 140 students and their parents and caregivers walked through the doors of the spacious, high-tech learning center at the new Howard T. Ennis, with its larger classrooms, more labs and special-needs physical therapy facilities, including an aquatics center and occupational-therapy rooms.
Ennis provides educational services to special-needs children throughout the Indian River School District and larger Sussex County systems. The special-education school is an award-winning institution, and for more than 50 years has served the community inspiring young people to work beyond disability and transition to more independent adult life.
“The energy is very high,” said Principal Melissa Kansak, who helped shepherd the project through to completion. “We are here with big smiles on our faces and are all ready for the kids. It is all about the kids,” said Kansak, repeating the school motto.
“We opened our doors for our teachers last Friday so they could decorate classrooms and prepare their learning center,” said the principal. “They did a lot of chores to prepare for school. We are opening on-time, just as they promised.”
“The State did a great job recognizing the need for a state-of-the-art learning facility,” said Page Lyons, special-education coordinator at the school. “It was time, and our students deserve a facility like this, just like every other child in the district and the county. Our kids should be afforded the same opportunities,” said Lyons, who has worked for the IRSD for 10 years.
Construction crews were out in full-force last weekend, completing the “punch list” of final building upgrades. Brick masons cut and placed brick sidewalks right up to the front doors of the new school, located on Patriot’s Way. Asphalt paving companies and line-striping crews worked on striping the parking lot for teachers and guests. Landscapers took advantage of the spring-like weather to plant shrubs on walkways leading-up to the school.
It was a choreography of outdoor construction services, along with cafeteria workers and teachers inside, preparing food services, interior decorating and placing motivational messages along the hallways and in their classrooms.
“We are so happy, and we really do appreciate all the overtime the construction teams and laborers put in over their holidays to make sure the school was ready for opening this week,” said Lyons, who served on the planning committee for the new construction. “It is just gorgeous, inside and out. All our staff are extremely excited, because we really had outgrown the previous building. The new Howard T. Ennis has been upgraded for our needs.”
Elise Denny, a cafeteria worker preparing food alongside Cafeteria Manager Michele Esham, said, “Everything is panned up, and we are ready to feed over 140 kids on Tuesday.”
“We are working over the holiday break and into New Year’s weekend because our ovens and major appliances are just being installed today, over the break,” she said. “We are getting a jumpstart on school breakfasts and lunches.”
Denny said the H.T. Ennis cafeteria staff is expecting the student population to grow.
“We are in a much bigger facility, and have more room for students and for the food service.”
Lyons added that the planning team “worked collaboratively, and everyone provided input on what our teachers will need in coming years.”
She credited Principal Melissa Kansak for “making the effort to include the staff in the decision-making process. Therapists, teachers and our support staff were all involved in the collaboration.”
“Everyone involved has worked tirelessly, and our expanded classroom space and wide-open hallways will allow us to move freely throughout the new H.T. Ennis building,” noted Lyons.
“We are very excited for the completion of our new school,” wrote Kansak in a message to parents and caregivers. “We have been waiting patiently for its completion and have been planning for the shift in location since the spring of 2022. Upon return from Christmas break, all students and staff will be attending at the new location at 26021 Patriot’s Way. We are excited for our students to enjoy the new larger classrooms, our new playground and pool.” (Cement has been poured but the pool is still under final construction.)
“This is going to be a super exciting time,” added Kansak. “But we will also be working through operational procedures such as bus and parent drop-off and pick-up. As we make the transition, bus pick up and drop off times may need to be adjusted with the new location. Please look for these updates in Class Dojo and in your student’s daily communication folders. We ask for patience during the first week at the new location as we work through the challenges.”
Kansak said there were some delays caused by supply-chain issues — specifically with the metal building materials designed for ceiling tiles and support.
“We are working through the delays, and we re-set our original completion date,” to the mid-year crossover period between the two schools. “We are a county-wide program and so all of the $45 million project was State-funded.”
According to an IRSD spokesperson, a ribbon-cutting event and grand-opening ceremony is planned for the first quarter, after the special-needs students are settled in their new school home.
A special memorial tribute to former H.T. Ennis Principal Kristina Perfetti is being completed: a handblown glass bouquet of sunflowers — her favorite flowers — said Kansak. The tribute to Perfetti, who approached the State about funding the new facility and started the project before her death two years ago, in February 2021, will be placed near the cafeteria entrance.