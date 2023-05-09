Laicie Terry of Millsboro is one of more than 50 students recently inducted into Lebanon Valley College’s chapter of Sigma Alpha Pi honor society.
Terry, a graduate of Sussex Central High School, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience at LVC.
Students of Sigma Alpha Pi, the nation’s largest leadership honor society, are selected for induction based on their GPA and level of involvement. The society is based on six main tenets for achieving success: finding a vision, setting goals, persevering, taking risks, pursuing one’s passion and continuous improvement.
