This year, Howard T. Ennis School awarded pre-K teacher Wendy Breedlove its Teacher of the Year award, recognizing outstanding work in the classroom and commitment to her students.
The Millsboro native has spent her life and career in the area, and found a passion for education early in life. During her junior and senior years at Sussex Central High School, Breedlove participated in a student-education helper program that introduced her to the field.
After graduating from Salisbury University with a general education degree, she was emergency special-ed certified and got her first job as a temporary instructor for a fourth-grade special-ed class at East Millsboro Elementary School.
“I jumped right into special-ed and, like I said, that wasn’t my plan,” Breedlove said. “Once I got a taste of that population, of the — I felt like — the underdogs, I just was kind of drawn to the ones who really needed a little bit more, you know.”
After her first job at East Millsboro, Breedlove decided to return to school and obtain a master’s degree in special education, certifying her to instruct grades K-12. After working as a reading instruction specialist at East Millsboro, Breedlove accepted a classroom position at Lord Baltimore Elementary School, where she first taught first-graders and then second-graders.
As Breedlove raised her three children, she left Lord Baltimore and shifted into a variety of part-time roles, teaching classes at the University of Delaware, working in adult education, and even teaching prenatal and childcare classes. It wasn’t until the 2014 school year when she returned full-time at Howard T. Ennis.
“This is where I found my spot. Like, this is my niche,” Breedlove said about teaching her preschoolers.
Breedlove operates what is referred to as an “integrated classroom,” where students with typical abilities learn in the same classroom as special-ed students with different abilities. She described the benefit for both groups of students in the ways that they interact with and learn from each other.
“One of my biggest things about what I do is the fact that I do have both ends — I have the typicals and I have the ones that need the extra systems. But it’s amazing to see the learning that occurs,” Breedlove said. “They look the same. Like, in my classroom students, they physically look the same … but the students obviously act different, the ones with autism. So, it’s amazing to see how they play together.”
As part of the integration component of her classroom, Breedlove will often pair a neurotypical student with a student on the autism spectrum. That way, all students have interactions and students with autism spectrum disorder have a model to work with in the classroom. Breedlove said the benefits flow both ways, with both students learning and gaining understanding from working with one another.
“The typicals really do get that empathy. They learn empathy by being in the setting that we’re in.”
As an educator, Breedlove incorporates aspects of a “responsive classroom” approach, which emphasizes the importance of a child’s overall wellbeing before academics. She described it as making sure students feel comfortable, loved and heard, with their needs being adequately met. Every morning in Breedlove’s classroom begins with a group meeting where students are able to express or share anything that is important to them.
She also described the physical environment of her classroom as being an important aspect of learning for her students. In order to limit overstimulation for her more sensitive students, she adopted softer lighting, using café bulbs and lamps, as opposed to harsh overhead lighting.
“That chill kind of vibe is another part of my teaching philosophy. I’m not trying to take away the importance of structure and rigor in academics — but if, with kids with autism, you just bring it down, the behaviors are better, they learn more.”
Breedlove emphasized the importance of flexibility and reading the cues of her students to recognize when they will learn best and be receptive to particular lessons, and adapting around them.
“They’re the kids that test for kindergarten above the 90th percentile for being ready for kindergarten — so, I mean, I’m very academically driven, but I’m also that kind of nurturing, loving teacher, too,” Breedlove said.