Selbyville Middle School sixth-grade teacher Tim Clausen returned to speak at the Indian River School District (IRSD) Board of Education meeting this week. Having previously questioned a decision to ban use of certain programming in classroom instruction, during his comments on Nov. 28, Clausen indicated that he plans to resign after this school year, based at least partly on the district’s oversight of instruction.
Clausen stepped forward during the public comment period at the Nov. 28 meeting to acknowledge a decision reversal by IRSD Board Member Heather L. Statler and the IRSD Curriculum Committee of an initial ruling to place a hold on viewings of CNN 10 in the social studies classes at SMS that Clausen teaches.
“I wish to thank the district for reversing the decision on CNN 10 and allowing it to be used as an instructional tool,” said Clausen. “I put myself out there, and I believe it was right,” he said of the decision to reverse the hold on the news source, which is designed to offer age-appropriate news updates for students. “I do believe it was a little bit politically motivated,” he added, suggesting politics was behind the earlier decision to ban the programming.
Despite the reversal in his favor, Clausen said he was disappointed in how things were handled after he voiced his concerns at the board’s October meeting.
“I received backlash for standing up,” noted Clausen. “I wasn’t expecting to be told by district officials to ‘stand down.’ What I did not expect was to be told after the article came out,” he added of the Oct. 27 Coastal Point article on his prior comments, “that this was going to give the district a black eye. I was surprised that happened. As a teacher — and you board members as police officers and doctors,” he added of the IRSD board, which has at least three former or current police officers and a medical doctor among its members, “we cannot be judged by one thing alone.”
“The article was very fair and well-written. I was told, ‘You are going to give this district a black eye,’” noted Clausen.
“We also cannot be judged only by assessments or by guidelines,” added Clausen of teacher and curricula reviews. “There is so much more to teaching. That is not happening right now. We are being judged with walk-throughs and with how many boxes we can check off in a 10-minute classroom walk-through. The sheet has 103 boxes to be checked off, to ask what the teacher is doing. It takes that long just to read the questions.”
“We have to let people teach,” he said. “After this month, I will have one foot out the door. All the things that we are doing are good things,” he said of the teachers in the classroom. “We need to reconsider the evaluation process. We are going to lose a lot of good people.”
Resignation comes after more than 25 years at SMS
Clausen has been a teacher at Selbyville Middle School for more than 25 years as of this year. He said this week that he believes this year will now be his last with the Indian River School District.
In addition to his work in the classroom, Clausen has served as offensive coordinator for the SMS football team and as head coach of the baseball team. He has a strong belief in fairness and fair play, according to students and other SMS faculty.
“I love the kids I teach, and we have a great administration internally, within the building, at Selbyville,” said Clausen of the SMS staff. “But at the district level, there have been lots of changes and too much control in the classroom.”
He said that IRSD is seeking a “cookie-cutter approach” to teaching subjects, and that, as a result, all curriculum and syllabus instruction must, in his view, be uniform across the district — leaving little room for teacher creativity.
“I have been afraid to even show the CNN 10 news programming in my classroom, even after the district reversed its decision to stop using that teaching tool,” said the social studies teacher.
Clausen said this week that he has not officially resigned from the school district, but that he believes that time is coming after the spring semester.
“It may be time to move on,” said the teacher.
He told the Coastal Point that the backlash he received about CNN 10 from the community was more than he expected on an issue of curriculum content — which he said he believes should be the educator’s decision. Clausen said the content is age-appropriate and helpful in teaching geography, social sciences and critical-thinking skills.
“I usually just stay quiet,” noted Clausen. “This issue was too important, and sometimes you have to make a stand.”
Clausen received a standing ovation from SMS students who attended the IRSD Board of Education meeting on Nov. 28. SMS students attended the meeting to be honored for their participation in the Junior Honors Choir and on the undefeated SMS volleyball team.
“We are proud of our students and their recognition in the arts and on the playing surface,” said SMS Principal Jason Macrides as part of the recognition of those students.