The classroom is no place for perfection. After all, if everything were perfect, then people wouldn’t need problem-solving, science or the arts.
“You can do hard things. We just have to keep trying,” said Jaime Swartz, the STEM teacher and Teacher of the Year for 2020-2021 at John M. Clayton Elementary School.
In fact, her classroom posters remind students that “‘Fail’ is the first attempt at learning.” She pushes students to keep thinking and working, even when presented with a problem.
“It’s OK to fail the first time and try again,” she said.
STEM is weekly special class at JMC Elementary that teaches science, technology, engineering and mathematics to every grade level. For the first time this coming autumn, the fifth-grade class will have had STEM since kindergarten.
“It’s a great experience for the kids, because we have a lot of problem-solving. … It’s OK if something doesn’t work the first time,” Swartz said. “I like to build that confidence to make mistakes and use what we learn.”
Swartz loves teaching STEM because science and math are her favorite subjects. But more important is “the excitement of the kids. … Like, today, the second-graders got to see their seeds growing,” Swartz said. “My favorite is ‘I tried this at home’ or ‘I went home and told my mom, and we did this,’ so hearing them share the things we did is amazing.”
Lessons are designed to be age-appropriate, so fifth-graders learn robotics and coding, while second-graders study seeds, plants and pollination (especially appropriate for a town surrounded by cornfields).
She said the biggest challenge of teaching is “student engagement and keeping them wanting to learn and be part of the lesson.” The material is really cool, but keeping them focused is tough when students seem to spend more time on a cell phone than in the sunshine.
Swartz said she believes that “Every child can learn. It just might look a little different for how I present” a lesson, from one class to another. The Howard T. Ennis School, which provides services to students with significant disabilities, has a satellite program at JMC, so students bring all kinds of learning styles to her classroom.
“We are a school for everyone. We have lots of inclusion programs,” and were the first school in the district to have the grant-funded STEM program Project Lead the Way or an elementary-level Junior National Honor Society. She said she’s proud to lead both of those, plus the award-winning robotics team and the Meaningful Economics & Entrepreneurship Competition.
Swartz said she hopes the extra programs encourage kids to go further in life — perhaps even to STEM careers — and perhaps come back home to support their hometown community.
She just wrapped her seventh year at JMC, but it was her 21st year teaching elementary school. An Indian River School District graduate, Swartz has been a lifetime Dagsboro resident. At home, she loves camping, spending time with family and volunteering for the local fire company auxiliary.
“If you want to make it happen, you’ve got to jump in and make it happen,” said Swarz, who is, frankly, a very busy person.
“She gives 1,000 percent to her job, family and community — which seems physically impossible. Yet, she does it all, and with a smile on her face,” mused a colleague for Swartz’s nomination letter. Plus, “She was the only teacher at the JMC … ball who danced with students the entire night.”
Swartz was honored to win Teacher of the Year for the first time, and said it’s awesome because teaching is “just what I do.” That lifelong love of education was sparked by Ivan Neal, her teacher whose support helped her get through a difficult fourth-grade year at the then-Frankford Elementary School, before it became John M. Clayton Elementary.
She thanked her colleagues, “who are there to help in a heartbeat” and made her the teacher she is today. Plus, “I think I have the greatest students anywhere. I hope they feel that way here.”