Sussex Technical High School announced this week that John Baugher is the new high school principal. He will officially join Sussex Tech on July 1.
Baugher started his career in 1991 as a social studies teacher in Carroll County, Md. During his tenure with Carroll County Public Schools (CCPS) he started his work in administration as an assistant principal and principal in three different high schools. He earned his bachelor’s degree in history from Salisbury University, where he played defensive back on the football team. His master’s degree in administration degree is from McDaniel College, where he spent time working with future school administrators.
While teaching, Baugher served as the head football, lacrosse and tennis coach, and advisor for many clubs and organizations. He was a Maryland State Department of Education Service Learning Fellow and presented nationally on the importance of having an infused service learning program. He redesigned the high school social studies curriculum for CCPS throughout his career.
In 2015, Baugher was selected as the Maryland High School Principal of the Year. In addition, he and his school leadership team worked to help their high school earn the distinction of being named the 2016 National School of Character by character.org, and they presented at the Schools of Character National Forum in Atlanta.
Baugher said he loves working in public education, and continues to study different leadership styles in order to strengthen and inspire his students, staff and community. He also enjoys officiating lacrosse, hiking and spending time near the water, and is the proud father of two adult children.