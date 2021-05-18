Officials with Sussex Technical High School this week announced plans for graduation week for the school’s Class of 2021:
- June 1, 6 p.m. — Senior Awards & Athletics Ceremony, high school gymnasium. Seniors who will be receiving recognition will be contacted by Student Services. Students will be permitted two guests. The event will be livestreamed. (This event is pending Division of Public Health approval.)
- June 2, 9 a.m. — Graduation Practice and Senior Picnic, outdoors. For seniors only. The picnic will begin immediately after graduation practice and end at 1:30 p.m. (This event is pending Division of Public Health approval.)
- June 3, 6 p.m. — Graduation Ceremony, Raven Stadium. Each graduate will receive two guest tickets. The event will be livestreamed. Seniors should arrive by 5 p.m. More details will be forthcoming.
“We know you’re looking forward to graduation and beyond,” outgoing principal John Demby told seniors. “Congratulations, Ravens — you’re almost there!”