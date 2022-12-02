Sussex Technical High School administrators and teachers this week announced the Students of the Quarter. Earlier this month, administrators recognized 64 students based on classroom excellence.
Students named Students of the Quarter include: Natalie Agustin-Lopez, Eli Baker, Alma Balderas, Courtney Bayley, Makayla Chambers, Edward Chavez Perez, Jacob Childress, Calleigh Clarkson, Reina Contreras-Cansinos, Alexis Cooper, Neh Dinga, Landon Garman, Meile Garrett, Samantha Geidel, Kiera Gerace, Esteben Gonzalez-Chan, Ciara Gustin, Mackenzie Harmon, Kyleen Harrison, Braydon Hazzard, DeNara Hazzard, Miles Hernandez, Jose Hernandez-Vega, Malijah Hooks, Abbey Johnson, Hannah Johnson, Tali Keen, Paige Krepps, Hayley Lawson, Rosnell Lewis, Jayson Lopez Santos, Morgan Lowe, Michael Marquez, Denise Matthews, Alicia Molock, Ulven Morales Roblero, Cristopher Morales-Tzun, Cameron Morris, Gabrielle Oliphant, Kiersten Passwaters, Haley Ann Pickinpaugh, Travis Phillips, Macy Sapna, Carmen Shaw, Dominick Shorter, Gabriella Silva, Lia Smith, Shania Snead, Derek Somerset, Shawn Starr, McKinley Stockley, Rebekah Sullivan, Dorothy Trammell, William Turley, Rylie Twilley, Hilary Tzun-Vincente, Alexis Perez Velasquez, Adam Warrington, Ja’vonte West, Mya West, Jack Willin, Cania Wright, Dani Young and Taryn Young.
