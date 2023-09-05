Enrollment in the Sussex Technical Adult Education English as a Second Language (ESL) course has increased more than 100 percent from the 2022 school year. To accommodate the growth, additional class times and locations have been added to the Sussex Tech Adult Ed ESL class schedule.
Sussex Tech Adult Ed ESL Classes for students 16 years and older are held at:
• Sussex Tech Adult Ed, 17099 County Seat Highway, Georgetown (morning and evening classes)
• Phillip Showell Elementary School, 41 Bethany Road, Selbyville (evening classes)
• Bridgeville Public Library, 600 West Cannon Street, Bridgeville (morning classes)
• Georgetown Public Library, 123 West Pine Street, Georgetown (morning classes)
• Laurel Public Library, 101 4th Street, Laurel (morning and afternoon classes)
• Seaford High School Library, 390 N. Market Street, Ext., Seaford (morning and evening classes)
• Selbyville Public Library, 11 South Main Street, Selbyville (morning classes)
Children can enroll in the Family Literacy ESL Classes. Morning classes are scheduled at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 122 E. Pine Street, Georgetown, and evening courses are scheduled at the Seaford Central Elementary School, 1 Delaware Pl., Seaford.
The courses are free and monthly enrollment closes in March. For class times and other enrollment information, call (302) 856-9035.