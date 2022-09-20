Sussex Technical High School students started the 2022-2023 school year with an iPad for school and home learning.
Last year, the school created a research committee to explore the possibility of enhancing student learning with One-to-One computing, an educational initiative to ensure that every student is provided equal access to digital learning, both in school and in the home. The Apple iPad was selected as the best device to meet the school’s needs and budget.
Pick-up dates were scheduled in early August, when students, with a parent/guardian, were able to pick up their activated devices from campus.
“Having a dependable, mobile and devoted device to meet their educational goals will help to level the playing field for each student to become a 21st-century learner,” stated Philip Wilson, MCSE, technology coordinator.
Sussex Technical High School is a public school designed to prepare Sussex County students in grades 9-12 for their future success in both higher education and workforce environments.