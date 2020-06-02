Sussex Technical High School’s Class of 2020 recently got some special socially-distanced visits — from teachers and staff they hadn’t seen in person for months.
With seniors spread across Delaware’s largest county, the Sussex Tech staff organized a series of mini-parades they dubbed “Raven Rides” to both celebrate the senior class and deliver caps, gowns, senior T-shirts and yard signs to tout their Raven pride.
“Our seniors have overcome many obstacles this year, and we wanted to make sure they knew we’re thinking about them and rooting for them,” said Principal Dr. John Demby. “As a countywide district, with students from Selbyville to Greenwood, we just had to be a little creative.”
Organized by student activities supervisor Sherri Smith, teachers and staff split the county up into sections and caravanned to students’ homes to make the deliveries in decorated vehicles, accompanied by music, cheers and, in one case, a bubble machine. Some technical-area teachers delivered items to all their graduating seniors.
“This was a great event for everyone — students were excited to see their teachers, and our staff was energized by the seniors,” Smith said. “Even wearing face coverings and keeping 6 feet away, they knew that we miss them and will be cheering them on in their future successes.”
The Raven Rides project was just one of the many ways the Class of 2020 is being celebrated. Sussex Tech will be holding four separate graduation ceremonies on June 11-12, with students split into smaller groups to meet the state’s 250-person limit on gatherings. Staff are also working on a senior video and will be sharing social media posts throughout the summer highlighting members of the senior class and their future plans.