Sussex Technical High School students were named to the honor roll for the third marking period for the 2020-2021 academic year. The 504 students recognized included local students from:
• Bethany Beach: Evan Davis, junior; Bethany Pasmore, senior; and Donald Pasmore, sophomore;
• Frankford: Nathan Bunting, sophomore; Samantha Bunting, senior; Jordan Harper, senior; Derek Jones, sophomore; Hailey Justice, freshman; Elizabeth Kwiecien, freshman; Lillian Kwiecien, junior; Karlie Littleton, sophomore; Xiara Medina-Lima, sophomore; Sanayah Purnell, freshman; Lily Scott, freshman; and Skye Walls, sophomore;
• Millsboro: Camille Bello, junior; Bella Bendistis, freshman; Alyssa Bradley, senior; Kayla Brady, senior; Sadie Brittingham, senior; Jacob Buckley, freshman; Taylor Bullis, junior; Julia Buoni, junior; Austin Carroll, sophomore; Delina Christenbury, junior; Elianna Christenbury, freshman; Skylar Cole, junior; Luke Collins, senior; Emir Cosgun, freshman; Jasmine Cummings, senior; Aiden Davis, sophomore; Karly Davis, junior; Madelyn Dempsey, freshman; Dallas Emplit, senior; Cyrus Fox, junior; Joseph Gamuciello, sophomore; Samantha Gerini, senior; Izabella Handy, junior; Francisco Herrera, sophomore; Julia Hollenbeck, senior; Ella Hudson, junior; Olivia Hudson, junior; Mia Jackson, freshman; Shania Kellam, junior; Trinity Kelso, junior; Abigail Krams, junior; McKenna Lecates, senior; Celina Lombardi, senior; Robert Mancuso, senior; Josiah Manuel, freshman; Haley Marvel, junior; Laci McCoy, freshman; Madelyn Moore, junior; Megan Moriarty, senior; Kyle Morris, senior; Kimora Oney, freshman; Bryce Parker, sophomore; Yaisa Paxtor-Gonzalez, senior; Kendall Phillips, freshman; Chris Ponce-Garcia, sophomore; Kimberly Quiahua-Tavera, sophomore; Anna Sellers, senior; Jacob Slabonik, senior; Jada Smith, sophomore; Megan Smith, junior; Chase Snyder, senior; Jadaya Strand, senior; Anyja Taylor, freshman; Darius Townsend, freshman; Jordan Vanderhorst, freshman; Adam Warrington, freshman; Blake Wilkerson, freshman; Haylee Workman, freshman; and Jacob Youse, sophomore;
• Millville: Kaylee Christopher, freshman; and Chase Horton, sophomore;
• Ocean View: Jessica Blatzheim, senior; Luanna Fajardo, junior; Joseph Guimond, sophomore; Nicholas Martinez, freshman; Ta’Kaela Middleton, sophomore; Bethany Schroeder, senior; Rebecca Schroeder, senior; Kaitlyn Vogel, sophomore; and Madison Vogel, senior; and
• Selbyville: Page Athey, senior; Remi Devine, sophomore; Payton Folliard, freshman; Alexandra Johnson, junior; Keara Kester, sophomore; Grant Lamers, senior; Braedan Lehman, junior; Robert LoRusso Jr., sophomore; Jacob Lucas, senior; Tionna Matthews, freshman; Sharon Montero-Garrido, sophomore; Callum Neely, sophomore; Kiley Persolio, junior; Kathlene Taulbee, sophomore; and Hunter Williams, senior.