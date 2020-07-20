Sussex Technical High School recently honored recent graduates for excellence in their career-technical areas and core academic subjects. Teachers selected the following outstanding students from the senior class:
• Physical Therapy—Athletic Health Care, Jessica Truitt of Seaford;
• Automotive Technologies, Tanner Lecates of Greenwood;
• Business, Finance & Marketing, Turner Lee of Seaford;
• Carpentry & Construction Management, Carson Watts of Milton;
• Early Care & Education, Jessica Blatzheim of Ocean View and Celina Lombardi of Millsboro;
• Cisco Networking, Jacob Slabonik of Millsboro;
• Collision Repair, Anthony Morgan of Seaford;
• Cosmetology, Rebecca Schroeder of Ocean View;
• Criminal Justice & Legal Support Services, Cameron Drace of Seaford and Zoe Quevedo of Harrington;
• Dental Services, Cameron Schweiger of Lewes;
• Digital Publishing & Design, Amanda Silar of Georgetown and Madison Vogel of Ocean View;
• Electrical & Green Energy, Owen Kamin of Ellendale;
• Environmental & Landscaping, Dereck Booth of Georgetown;
• Health Professions, Emma Brower of Ellendale and Katerlyn Barrios-Lopez of Georgetown;
• Media Broadcasting, Miranda Hudson of Georgetown;
• Spanish, Bethany Pasmore of Bethany Beach;
• Mathematics, Cameron Schweiger of Lewes;
• Social Studies, Madison Vogel of Ocean View; and
• Science, Bethany Pasmore of Bethany Beach and Jacob Slabonik of Millsboro.