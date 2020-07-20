Sussex Tech graduates Class of 2020

Members of the Sussex Technical High School Class of 2020 celebrate their graduation with the traditional tossing of their caps in the air. The school honored some members of the Class of 2020 this week for achievement in career-technical and academic areas.

Sussex Technical High School recently honored recent graduates for excellence in their career-technical areas and core academic subjects. Teachers selected the following outstanding students from the senior class:

• Physical Therapy—Athletic Health Care, Jessica Truitt of Seaford;

• Automotive Technologies, Tanner Lecates of Greenwood;

• Business, Finance & Marketing, Turner Lee of Seaford;

• Carpentry & Construction Management, Carson Watts of Milton;

• Early Care & Education, Jessica Blatzheim of Ocean View and Celina Lombardi of Millsboro;

• Cisco Networking, Jacob Slabonik of Millsboro;

• Collision Repair, Anthony Morgan of Seaford;

• Cosmetology, Rebecca Schroeder of Ocean View;

• Criminal Justice & Legal Support Services, Cameron Drace of Seaford and Zoe Quevedo of Harrington;

• Dental Services, Cameron Schweiger of Lewes;

• Digital Publishing & Design, Amanda Silar of Georgetown and Madison Vogel of Ocean View;

• Electrical & Green Energy, Owen Kamin of Ellendale;

• Environmental & Landscaping, Dereck Booth of Georgetown;

• Health Professions, Emma Brower of Ellendale and Katerlyn Barrios-Lopez of Georgetown;

• Media Broadcasting, Miranda Hudson of Georgetown;

• Spanish, Bethany Pasmore of Bethany Beach;

• Mathematics, Cameron Schweiger of Lewes;

• Social Studies, Madison Vogel of Ocean View; and

• Science, Bethany Pasmore of Bethany Beach and Jacob Slabonik of Millsboro.

