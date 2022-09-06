In a continuing effort to provide safety and security to Sussex Technical High School students, the Sussex Technical Board of Education recently approved the purchase of a new camera system for the school’s buses.
The Angel Trax mobile system cameras were installed on each bus and were active on the first day of school. The new system includes two cameras — one covering the interior, and the second covering the exterior near the stop-arm, facing passing motorists’ rear license plates.
The camera system operates on a passive monitoring system and also utilizes a passive GPS system that can pinpoint locations(s) of incidents and vehicle statistics including speed, brakes, indicator status and stop-arm deployment.
The new system replaced aging cameras from various manufacturers that were operating on several different systems, representatives noted.
Additional funds were also allocated for an annual maintenance contract. Sussex Technical High School will operate 33 buses with 13 different contractors for the 2022-2023 school year.