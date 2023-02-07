Sussex Technical High School is providing a dual-enrollment opportunity with the Sussex Tech Adult Ed Division to offer a Phlebotomy Program.
The program, started in the 2022-2023 school year, is available to seniors in the health professions, dental and physical therapy/athletic healthcare programs. The course covers accurate, up-to-date and practical information and instruction in phlebotomy procedures and techniques. Coursework begins with virtual evening classes, followed by in-person laboratory work. Students will complete 10 capillary sticks and 30 live venipunctures — the requirement to sit for phlebotomy technician certification.
Becoming a certified phlebotomist through the National Healthcareer Association (NHA) helps participants fulfill employer requirements, access better career opportunities, maximize earning potential, and enhance knowledge and skills.
“Phlebotomy is important for many reasons. Phlebotomist technicians have the most experience with finding veins. They also draw blood to determine blood type, different levels for cardiac enzymes, and are trained to do therapeutic phlebotomy’s and take blood for donating blood,” said Jennifer Ganly, phlebotomist, PCT, CAN, Tidalhealth.
