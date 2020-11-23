The Board of Education of the Sussex County Vocational Technical School District has unanimously appointed Dr. Kevin Carson as Superintendent. Carson had been named acting superintendent in July.
“Dr. Carson’s leadership over the last four months has set Sussex Tech on the right path for the future, despite the many difficulties stemming from the pandemic,” said Board of Education President Warren Reid. “He has steered our district through rough waters and put us on a course for continued success. We know there are still challenges ahead and believe that Dr. Carson is the right person for the job.”
Carson thanked the board for its continued support.
“As a united team, we have accomplished a great deal to serve our students under very trying circumstances,” he said. “I appreciate the confidence that the board has placed in me and look forward to continuing to work with our entire district team moving forward.”
Carson, a resident of Seaford, has several decades of experience in educational administration, having served as assistant superintendent at Sussex Tech, superintendent of the Seaford School District and superintendent of both the Cape Henlopen and Woodbridge school districts. He has been a Senior Fellow with the University of Delaware’s Institute for Public Administration and is a member of the Sussex County Board of Adjustment.
Carson began his educational career as assistant superintendent at Sussex Tech in 1988. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Wesley College, a master’s degree in personnel management from Central Michigan University and a doctorate in vocational education from Temple University.