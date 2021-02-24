The Sussex County Vocational Technical School District will be moving to remote learning through Friday, Feb. 26, out of an abundance of caution, officials said, after recent positive COVID-19 test results among people connected to the campus childcare center. The campus will undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitization in the interim, they noted.
Both Sussex Technical High School and Adult Education Division programs will be shifting to remote status, with staff also working remotely for the remainder of the week. The decision was made in consultation with the Delaware Division of Public Health, officials said.
The district encouraged all families to monitor students for any symptoms of COVID-19.
“The District adheres to strict cleaning, social distancing and hygiene protocols, including mandatory masking and frequent hand-washing and hand sanitizer use.”