Sussex Technical High School electronics students this year earned multiple national certifications to advance them in their careers and future education.
Earning the TestOut PC Pro certification, which covers PC hardware, software, and management of Windows operating systems, were:
- Joseph Favoroso of Milton, senior
- Lamoni Harmon of Georgetown, senior
- Casey Olson of Bridgeville, senior
- Martin Proano of Millsboro, senior
- Dylan Thompson of Lewes, senior
- Zachary Wheway of Lincoln, senior
- Jack Blatz of Laurel, junior
- Tommy Chen of Seaford, junior
- Alexander Horan of Lincoln, junior
- Chase Horton of Millville, junior
- Jack Morris of Milton, junior
- Callum Neely of Selbyville, junior
- Shaun Stanton of Milford, junior
- Clark West of Delmar, junior
Harmon and Favoroso also recently earned their Student Electronics Technician certification through ETA International, which shows technical knowledge in the field and professionalism. Both will be studying electronics or related subjects in college — Harmon at the University of Delaware and Favoroso at Millersville University.
Students in Sussex Tech’s Electronics and Computer Information Systems technical area also have the opportunity to earn their FCC amateur radio license in their sophomore year.
The electronics program, under the direction of Anthony Carmen, covers coursework and hands-on experience in basic electronics, DC and AC circuits, semiconductors, micro-processors, computer repair, networking, audio systems repair and process control. Career paths for graduates include telecommunications, electronic engineering, computer repair, network engineering, radio and television engineering, and industrial robotics, among others.