Sussex Technical High School dental services seniors recently earned national certification to help them in their future careers or continuing education. Completing their Dental Assisting National Board Radiation Health & Safety exam, allowing them to take dental radiographs in Delaware, were:
- Hadlie Jarvis of Dagsboro;
- Parker Morgan of Lewes;
- Megan Smith of Millsboro;
- Alicia Foreman of Dagsboro;
- Maria Mendoza of Bridgeville;
- Kiley Persolio of Selbyville;
- Byron Suarez of Seaford;
- Natalie Dixon of Laurel; and
- Emma Baynum of Harbeson.
The Dental Services & Technologies program, under the direction of Ryan Doherty, covers skills in dental assisting, hygiene, preparing dental instruments and materials, preparing patients for treatment, and providing chairside assistance for dental procedures. Career paths for graduates include dental assistant, dental hygienist, dentist, dental sales representative, dental service technician or dental instructor, among others.