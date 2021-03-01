Upon the recommendation of the Delaware Division of Public Health, the Sussex County Vocational Technical School District announced during a COVID-related closure for in-person learning late last week that they would be extending remote learning through Friday, March 5, out of an abundance of caution after recent positive COVID-19 test results among people connected to the campus childcare center.
The district encouraged all families to monitor students for any symptoms of COVID-19. The district adheres to strict cleaning, social distancing and hygiene protocols, including mandatory masking and frequent hand-washing and hand sanitizer use, they noted.