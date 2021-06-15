The Sussex Technical High School campus will undergo the first set of many improvements this summer, including replacing a leaking roof, fixing a parking lot drainage system and resurfacing the high school’s currently-unusable track.
More than $500,000 of work was recently approved by the Sussex Technical School District Board of Education. Work on the projects will take place over the summer and be completed in time for students’ return to school, officials noted.
“These are long-overdue investments needed to keep our building and grounds in proper working order,” said Superintendent Kevin Carson. “Stopping roof leaks, shoring up our main parking lot, and giving our athletes a place to practice and compete are all important repairs.”
The projects include:
- Replacing the roof of the 700 wing, which dates back to its original construction. The contract was awarded to C.T.A. Roofing & Waterproofing.
- Repairing a section of failed drainage system under the main bus parking lot, which led to a partial collapse several years ago. The contract was awarded to Thompson & Sons Contracting.
- Resurfacing of the high school track, believed to be the first major improvement in the decades-long life of the track. The contract was awarded to American Athletic Track & Turf.