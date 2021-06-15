Sussex Technical High School business, finance and marketing students recently earned a host of national certifications to help them in their future careers or continuing education.
Completing their Accounting I certification, with a 100 percent pass rate and a class average score of 90 percent, were sophomores:
- Berkeley Earley of Millsboro
- Alexis Naylor of Selbyville
- Itzel Ocampo-Fuentes of Georgetown
- Ana Ramirez-Santos of Georgetown
- Ashley Robles-Duran of Seaford
- Brad Sontay-Tzun of Laurel
- Jameel Watson of Millsboro
- Tyler Wegner of Greenwood
Completing their Accounting II certification were juniors:
- Jaliah Gamble of Seaford
- Jada Smith of Millsboro
- Emily Stroud of Laurel
- Logan Fischer of Dagsboro
- Christie Gustin of Laurel
- Luke Savage of Lincoln
- Nick Luciano of Seaford
- Daniel Rubini of Harbeson
- Amith Tatineni of Lewes
- Kylie Taylor of Greenwood
- Isaiah Young of Seaford
Certifying as Microsoft Office Specialists were:
- Jonathan Guox-Chun of Bridgeville, freshman, Microsoft Word 2019
- Berkeley Earley of Millsboro, sophomore, Microsoft PowerPoint 2019
- Alexis Naylor of Selbyville, sophomore, Microsoft PowerPoint 2019
- Tyler Wegner of Greenwood, sophomore, Microsoft Word 2019 and PowerPoint 2019
- Itzel Ocampo-Fuentes of Georgetown, sophomore, Microsoft PowerPoint 2019
- Ana Ramirez-Santos of Georgetown, sophomore, Microsoft PowerPoint 2019
- Brad Sontay-Tzun of Laurel, sophomore, Microsoft PowerPoint 2019
- Jameel Watson of Millsboro, Microsoft Word 2019 and PowerPoint 2019
- Ryley Twilley of Millsboro, sophomore, Microsoft Word 2019
- Dalton Facer of Seaford, junior, Microsoft Excel 2019
- Amith Tatineni of Lewes, junior, Microsoft Excel 2019
- Daniel Rubini of Harbeson, junior, Microsoft Excel 2019
- Luke Savage of Lincoln, junior, Microsoft Excel 2019
The Business, Finance and Marketing program covers knowledge and skills in business operations, management, office administration, marketing and other topics. Career paths for graduates include bookkeeper, payroll clerk, business owner, office manager, administrative officer, systems analyst, accountant and customer service manager, among others.