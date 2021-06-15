Sussex Technical High School automotive technologies students recently earned professional certifications to assist in their future careers or continuing education. Seniors passing their Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) tests in at least one subject were:
- Patrick Bradford of Lincoln
- Nicholas Cataldi of Seaford
- Cole Fluharty of Lewes
- Rajeev Girdhari of Georgetown
- Chris Lewis of Frankford
- Daniel Rushing of Laurel
Sussex Technical High School’s Automotive Technologies program, under the direction of H.J. Bunting, covers operation and maintenance of engine components and vehicle operating systems, electrical, engine repair, heating and air conditioning, steering, suspension and brakes. Career paths for graduates include auto/diesel technician, shop supervisor, serviceperson, dealership operator, service writer or engine repair technician.