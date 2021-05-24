Five Sussex Tech Adult Education students and two staff members received recognition from the Delaware Association for Adult & Community Education at its virtual summit recently.
Honored at the May DAACE/OAASIS Literacy Summit were students:
- Mirna Soto Escalante of Ellendale, outstanding ESL student;
- Alvin Richardson of Bethany Beach, outstanding GED student;
- Katelyn Cannon of Laurel, outstanding James H. Groves High School student;
- James Sturtevant of Lewes, outstanding Adult Basic Education student; and
- Carlos Gamboa of Bridgeville, outstanding Family Literacy student.
Also recognized by the association were Sussex Tech Adult Education Director Linda Eklund, who received the Director’s Award recognizing her 40 years as an adult-education instructor, leader and advocate, and James H. Groves secretary Corinnia McAllister, who received the Staff Member of the Year award in recognition of her efforts above and beyond to reach students during the pandemic.
The summit included remarks by Delaware Director of Adult & Prison Education Maureen Whelan and keynote speaker Darrell “Coach D” Andrews, on success in crises. It was organized by the Delaware Association for Adult & Community Education and the Organization of Adult Alumni & Students in Service.
Sussex Tech’s Adult Education programs include courses toward a high-school diploma and GED, free ESL classes, a Family Literacy program, driver’s education classes, apprenticeship training and extended learning, and healthcare professions programs including Certified Nursing Assistant credential. Visit https://www.sussexvt.org/adult_education for more information or to register.