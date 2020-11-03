Sussex Technical High School’s annual random admissions lottery opened for applications on Monday, Nov. 2. Due to COVID restrictions, the district will not hold an in-person open-house event this year, officials said, but will provide materials, videos and other information directly to families of eighth-graders.
“Even in these challenging times, Sussex County students are increasingly interested in the unique advantages of a career-technical education and our 17 technical areas,” said Acting Superintendent Kevin Carson. “We are working to make the application process this year as simple and streamlined as possible.”
Applications are online, at www.schoolchoicede.org, using the statewide school-choice application. Sussex Tech uses a random, impartial lottery system for its admissions process, as required by state law. The district has contracted with the state Data Service Center, a third-party provider, to administer the lottery system. Families with connectivity challenges should contact Sussex Tech Student Services at (302) 854-2820 for a hard-copy application.
The application period closes Jan. 13, 2021, and acceptance notifications will be issued by Feb. 28. Parents or guardians must notify the district of the acceptance decision by March 19. Students not initially accepted will be placed on a waiting list and may be admitted as space becomes available. About 300 students are accepted each year from about 800 applicants.
For more information on the admissions process, families can visit sussexvt.org or contact Coordinator of Student Services Steve Persolio at (302) 854-2820 or steve.persolio@sussexvt.k12.de.us.
Sussex Technical High School is a nationally award-winning career and technical public high school serving more than 1,200 students across Sussex County. Its career-technical programs include automotive technology; collision repair; business, finance and marketing; Cisco networking; digital publishing and design; media broadcasting; electronics; dental services; health professions; physical therapy and athletic health care; cosmetology; early childhood education; legal support and criminal justice; carpentry and construction management; electrical and green energy; HVAC-R (heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration); and landscape management and environment.