The Sussex County Republican Women’s Club held their June meeting on June 23 at Mulligans Pointe in Georgetown. The featured guest speaker, the Hon. Jane Brady, chair of the Delaware GOP, discussed Delaware’s legislative process, as well as continuing opportunities to promote conservative values.
The recipients of the Lillian Martin Memorial Scholarship were announced and awarded. The $2,500 award winner is Riley Noel Klopp, a graduate of Cape Henlopen High School who will be attending Franklin & Marshall College to pursue a career in law.
The $1,500 award winner is Gabrielle Delaney “Gabi” McCormick, who is a graduate of Sussex Academy and will be attending the University of South Carolina as an English major.
The club’s meetings will resume on Sept. 22 with a dinner meeting. See SCRWC.net for time and location.