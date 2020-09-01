Sussex Academy announced this week that Alyson Silva has joined the Sussex Academy team as the new special education coordinator and autism specialist.
Silva is a native New Yorker whose philosophy is that “You must reach a student before you can teach a student.” This simple statement drives her everyday dedication in teaching, servicing and advocating for students with disabilities. She said she believes in building a strong collaborative bond between families, educators, administration and community to improve the overall student success and experience.
A former special-education teacher, coordinator, autism specialist and trainer for the Indian River School District, she holds a master’s degree in special education from Wilmington University, autism certification from Wilmington University, bachelor’s degree in behavioral science with a concentration in psychology, and an associate’s degree from SUNY Orange in applied science with a concentration in early childhood education. Silva promoted professional development for staff, students, and families to spread awareness and acceptance with autism and special-education disabilities.
She is a mother of two children: Josh, 16, who is a junior at Sussex Tech, and Gabriella, 12, who will join her this year at Sussex Academy.
Silva said she believes that every child be afforded the opportunity to learn, grow, and achieve success in a safe learning environment with educators that value student’s individual needs while fostering and scaffolding upon the foundation needed to reach their personal educational goals. She said she is excited about the 2020-2021 school year and supporting Sussex Academy’s administration, staff, students, families and community in strengthening positive collaborative partnerships in its charter.
Sussex Academy is a tuition-free public charter school serving grades K-12. The school has an elementary and secondary campus, both located in Georgetown. For additional information, email info@sussexacademy.org.