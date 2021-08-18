On Aug. 10, the Delaware Department of Education released the 2021 state assessment test results. Sussex Academy was ranked within the top five Delaware schools in all tested subjects and had the highest participation rate in the state.
Assessment results for the school included:
- English Language Arts (ELA) Grades 3-5 — Sussex Academy exceeded the state proficiency of 39 percent and was ranked No. 2 in the state, with 64 percent proficiency. Newark Charter was ranked No. 1 at 66 percent proficiency.
- English Language Arts (ELA) Grades 6-8 — Sussex Academy exceeded the state proficiency of 43 percent and was ranked No. 1 in the state with 83 percent proficiency.
- Math Grades 3-5 — Sussex Academy exceeded the state proficiency of 28 percent and was ranked No. 4 in the state, with 50 percent proficiency. Newark Charter was No. 1, with 65 percent proficiency, MOT was No. 2, with 63 percent proficiency, and Cape Henlopen was No. 3, with 51 percent proficiency.
- Math Grades 6-8 — Sussex Academy exceeded the state proficiency of 25 percent and was ranked No. 2 in the state, with 59 percent proficiency. Newark Charter was No. 1, with 69 percent.
- SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) Grade 11, Writing (Evidence Based Reading and Writing) — Sussex Academy exceeded the state proficiency of 49 percent and ranked No. 4 in the state, with 76 percent proficiency. Charter School of Wilmington ranked No. 1, with 96 percent proficiency. Newark Charter ranked No. 2, with 86 percent proficiency, and Cab Calloway ranked No. 3, with 79 percent proficiency.
- SAT Math — Sussex Academy exceeded the state proficiency of 28 percent and ranked No. 3 in the state, with 57 percent proficiency. Charter School of Wilmington ranked No. 1, with 89 percent proficiency, and Newark Charter ranked No. 2, with 64 percent proficiency.
- SAT Essay — Sussex Academy exceeded the state proficiency of 44 percent and ranked No. 2 in the state, with 78 percent proficiency. Charter School of Wilmington ranked No. 1, with 82 percent proficiency.
- Science Grades 5, 8 & Biology — Sussex Academy exceeded the state proficiency of 24 percent and was tied for the No. 5 ranking in the state, with Delaware Military Academy and Early College High School at Del State, with 50 percent proficiency. Charter School of Wilmington ranked No. 1, with 76 percent proficiency. Sussex Tech ranked No. 2, with 65 percent proficiency. Newark Charter School ranked No. 3, with 62 percent proficiency, and Polytech ranked No. 4, with 53 percent proficiency.
- Social Studies Grades 4, 7, 11 — Sussex Academy exceeded the state proficiency of 30 percent and ranked No. 2 in the state, with 65 percent proficiency. Newark Charter School ranked No. 1, with 66 percent proficiency.
Sussex Academy is a tuition-free public charter school offering an accelerated academic program for the students of Delaware in grades kindergarten through 12. For more information, visit www.sussexacademy.org.