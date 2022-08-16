Following the Delaware Department of Education release of state testing scores, Sussex Academy announced this week that not only did the school not see a significant drop in test scores, it actually saw an increase.
The school’s scores increased in Grades 3-8 ELA, Grades 3-8 math, SAT reading and K-12 science. Sussex Academy showed a 1-point decrease in SAT math and a 7-point decrease in social studies.
“Our science and social studies represent over 90 percent participation, where in 2021 that number was just below 50 percent due the pandemic,” stated Head of School Eric Anderson. “Another important point is that the grade 3-8 ELA and math tests were abbreviated in 2021 and in 2022 they resumed the standard test, where our school saw increased scores in both subjects.”
Sussex Academy had the top performance of district and charter schools in Grades 3-8 ELA and 5, 8 and 10 science. Sussex Academy tied with Newark Charter in 4, 7, 11 social studies.
Sussex Academy is a tuition-free public charter school offering an accelerated academic program for the students of Delaware in grades kindergarten through Grade 12. For more information, visit www.sussexacademy.org.