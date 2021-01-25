Sussex Academy announced this week that Anthony “ Tony” D’Antonio has been hired as the new high school academic counselor.
D’Antonio has spent much of his career working in education in one capacity or another. From 1988 to 1990 D’Antonio caught the “bug” as an educator when he served as a graduate assistant for the Exercise Science program at Salisbury State University, resident director for residence life, and was the assistant men’s soccer coach at SSU from 1988 to 1994. During that time, he worked his way through the ranks, becoming an area director for residence life and eventually assistant director of residence life at Salisbury State University.
In his role as assistant for the men’s soccer program, he was responsible for supporting player development and the direction of a comprehensive recruitment process serving as the athletic liaison to admissions. In 1996, D’Antonio became an admissions officer for Salisbury State University and finished his post as the associate dean of admissions at Salisbury State University from 1999 to 2001. During that time, he assumed the role of coordinating the freshman class selection process, serving as the freshman class chair and supervising the Freshman Class Review Committee.
In the fall of 2001, D’Antonio transitioned to the “other side of the desk” and accepted the post as director of college counseling at Worcester Preparatory School in Berlin, Md. Over the 17 years serving as director of college counseling at Worcester Preparatory School, four years as assistant head of school, 12 years at Salisbury State University, and in his private consultation as owner of CoreEd College Prep, he has worked literally with thousands of individual students and their families to advise, assist and advocate on their behalf as they have navigated through what he describes as a “privilege and life changing experience.”
While at Worcester Preparatory School, he was selected by his peers to serve as a national delegate for the National Association for College Admission Counseling and a regional delegate with the Potomac & Chesapeake Association for College Admission Counseling from 2006 to 2009.
Because of his dedication and commitment to students and their families, his professional colleagues in the Potomac & Chesapeake Association recognized him as the 2007-2008 Counselor of the Year for College Admission Counseling — and Outstanding High School Counselor in the College Admission Process in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.
From 2014 through until 2018, D’Antonio served the Worcester Preparatory School community as both assistant head of school and director of college counseling. He maintained his roles on the college counseling side of the ledger as the school’s test coordinator (PSAT/NMSQT, AP, SSD, ACT/SAT PREP), as well as the day-to-day direction of the College Counseling Office, while also supporting all actions of the Headmaster’s Office — serving as the Cum Laude Society secretary, collaborated daily with heads of each division (Lower School, Middle School and Upper School), and served on all of the School’s major committees and boards as an advisor to the Head of School.
While education is a life career for D’Antonio, he still has a passion for fitness and helping others to achieve their own goals for personal health and wellness. He is a functional movement and fitness fanatic — still competing in obstacle course racing, including the Warrior Dash and the Spartan Trifecta, as well as a dedicated student of yoga and meditation, making time to practice and train daily.
Over the past two years, he has stayed actively engaged in the college admission process through his work as an independent educational consultant with his company, CoreEd College Prep LLC, which he said has enabled him to maintain his professional contacts at colleges all over the country, and to stay in tune to what is happening with the ever-changing landscape of college admissions.
In December, Sussex Academy academic counselor Debbie Fees resigned to pursue a post-secondary education position. D’Antonio was hired in January as her replacement.
Sussex Academy is a tuition-free public charter school that serves grades K-12. The school has an elementary and secondary campus, both located in Georgetown. For additional information email info@saas.k12.de.us.