Sussex Academy announced this week that Matt Keen has been hired as the new director of students and athletes.
Keen is a graduate of Middletown High School, Delaware State University and Wilmington University. A former athlete and current educator, Keen said he values work ethic, integrity and positive relationships. He has been working in education for 16 years, starting as a teacher and coach across many schools in New Castle County and transitioning to school administrator with the Red Clay Consolidated School District for the last nine years.
As the dean of students, Keen said he hopes to form positive relationships with all stakeholders in the community and have a positive impact on student decision making, school climate and school culture.
As the dean of athletics, Keen said he wants to carry over the school competitiveness in academics to the athletic fields, and wants to give athletes at Sussex Academy every opportunity to be successful by hiring, developing and retaining the best coaches, developing a culture where athletes and coaches handle adversity, carry/present themselves in a positive way and learn how to win the right way.
Keen met his wife in Rehoboth Beach, where both were part of the beach patrol. Today, they reside in Coastal Delaware with their two children, Julian, 2, and Quinlan, 5 months.
Keen said he is excited, proud and humbled to be a part of the administrative team at Sussex Academy and cannot wait for his family to play a role in the path forward.
Sussex Academy is a tuition-free public charter school offering an accelerated academic program for the students of Delaware in grades kindergarten through 12. For more information, go to at www.sussexacademy.org.