Sussex Academy this week announced the appointment of new deans as the school prepares to open its elementary school for the 2020-2021 school year.
Connie Hendricks has been appointed dean of the elementary school. She has more than 25 years of experience in teaching and administration, with an undergraduate degree in human resource management and a master’s degree in education from Wilmington University.
As a teacher, Hendricks taught various subjects, including art, math, language arts and social studies. Over the years, she has instructed students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. She transitioned to administration when she became head of the Upper Level of the Centreville School in 1999. She served in this leadership position until 2008, when she became the director of admission, to direct enrollment and financial aid for the Centreville School.
In 2009, Hendricks became the head of school for the Jefferson School. She has served and led many committees, including Strategic Planning for the Centreville School and the Jefferson School, Middle States reaccreditation for the Centreville School and the Jefferson School, and Independent School’s Social Studies and Mathematics committees, as well as having served on visiting teams for the Middle States Association of Colleges & Schools, and she currently serves on the board of the Delaware Association for Environmental Education.
Tom Peet has been appointed dean of the middle school. He grew up in Sussex County and chose to enter the field of education before even graduating high school. He said he has always enjoyed problem-solving and helping others along their educational journeys. Never one to settle, he’s worked in several fields, including: educational technology, mathematics and special education.
Peet joined the Sussex Academy faculty in the 2018-2019 school year as the coordinator of Student Services.
Sherry L. MacBury has been appointed the dean of the high school. She has been working in the educational sphere for more than 20 years, providing leadership, professional development and coaching services for schools and school systems, as well as serving as a strategic partner to help build capacity and improve practice.
A former teacher, high-school counselor, high school principal, assistant superintendent and deputy chief academic officer, she holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy.
Navigating the challenges of being a mom to 10 children, she said she appreciates and empathizes with parents experiences with children with mental health challenges and realizes the need to end the stigma surrounding these difficulties and building a community of support.
MacBury served as a high school principal at McKean and Glasgow high schools. Under her leadership, within three years McKean High became the only comprehensive high school in the state of Delaware to achieve Adequate Yearly Progress after restructuring and Glasgow realized double-digit gains and achieved Adequate Yearly Progress after one year.
Two of McKean’s model programs implemented under MacBury’s leadership also received the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce’s “SuperStars in Education Award,” for the Freshman Advisory Program and Attendance Recovery Program. She also earned recognition for Administrator of the Year by the Delaware School Counselors Association.
Upon completion of her doctorate in educational leadership and policy, MacBury accepted a position as an assistant regional superintendent of high schools in the School District of Philadelphia. There, she implemented a dashboard monitoring tool to monitor progress of her assigned schools relative to their School Improvement Plans and make projections for Adequate Yearly Progress.
Additionally, she led walkthrough teams through a systematized monthly walkthrough process designed to improve teaching and learning in schools. The high school region had the highest gains in the history of the school district at the end of the 2009-2010 school year.
MacBury’s experience at Mastery Charter Schools as a deputy chief academic officer of specialized programs allowed her to develop alternative programs for students in violation of serious infractions per the code of conduct and special-needs programs and services. She developed a vision and mission for the newly created specialized services unit to include psychological and social work services. She led her team in developing monitoring tools to ensure programs and services delivered to students were appropriate.
In most recent years, MacBury has worked in the ed-tech space, conducting professional development and coaching services on assessment and data analysis for schools and school systems, as well as serving as a director to partner with schools and school systems with the purpose and intent of building capacity, meeting adult learners at their readiness levels and supporting big shifts in practice.
Sussex Academy is a tuition-free public charter school. Beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, Sussex Academy will have a main campus and an elementary school campus, both centrally located in Georgetown. The school will serve grades K-12. For additional information email info@sussexacademy.org.