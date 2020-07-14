Sussex Academy this week announced the names of the Class of 2020 students who earned the International Baccalaureate Diploma.

They include:

• Emily Barrish (Milton)

• Mackenzie Cummings (Seaford)

• Allison Dayton (Seaford)

• Mary Garcia-Barrios (Georgetown)

• Courtney Maccubbin (Lewes)

• Alexander Mendez Reyes (Georgetown)

• Milan Patel (Seaford)

• Kale Showers (Milton)

• Susely Temaj Cifuentes (Millsboro).

Sussex Academy is a tuition-free public charter school. Beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, Sussex Academy will have a main campus and an elementary school campus, both centrally located in Georgetown. The school will serve grades K-12. For additional information, email info@sussexacademy.org.

