Sussex Academy this week announced the names of the Class of 2020 students who earned the International Baccalaureate Diploma.
They include:
• Emily Barrish (Milton)
• Mackenzie Cummings (Seaford)
• Allison Dayton (Seaford)
• Mary Garcia-Barrios (Georgetown)
• Courtney Maccubbin (Lewes)
• Alexander Mendez Reyes (Georgetown)
• Milan Patel (Seaford)
• Kale Showers (Milton)
• Susely Temaj Cifuentes (Millsboro).
Sussex Academy is a tuition-free public charter school. Beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, Sussex Academy will have a main campus and an elementary school campus, both centrally located in Georgetown. The school will serve grades K-12. For additional information, email info@sussexacademy.org.