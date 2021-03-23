“From overcoming language barriers to fostering social emotion learning to readying high school students to enter the workforce, Delaware is home to innovative approaches to education that are worth celebrating,” representatives of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce and its workforce development affiliate, The Partnership Inc., said this week as they named three programs in 2020 as Superstars in Education award winners, all of which exemplify creativity and efficacy in education.
Last May, they noted, the State Chamber was unable to hold its annual Superstars in Education awards ceremony due to the pandemic. Instead, the State Chamber recently took the celebration to each school for a small, in-person award presentation and banner hanging. Each school also received a surprise $1,000 grant from The Partnership to expand their program.
The 2020 Superstars in Education included the Sussex Tech Health Professions Program at Sussex Technical High School.
Of the school’s 17 career-technical areas, the Health Professions Program is the most popular. Through classroom and clinical instruction, students gain hands-on experience and training for a range of careers in medical or healthcare fields. The four-year program is designed to prepare students to ultimately achieve certified nurse assistant (CNA) status, which allows graduates to enter the job market immediately upon graduation, or to work in their field and earn an income while pursuing higher education.
“Our students are dedicated and incredibly inspiring. We are immensely proud of our graduates who have gone into careers in health care and related fields, from research to biomedical engineering,” said Sussex Tech Health Professions instructor Nancy Massaro, M.Sc., RN. “This recognition is all about the great work that they do every day, in the classroom and in their clinical experience.”
“With the CNA credential, Sussex Tech graduates can go to work immediately in a high-demand field,” said Sussex Tech Health Professions instructor Tamara Lewis, MSN, RN. “Our students work tirelessly to understand the rationale behind the theory and practice the skills they need to succeed. We also appreciate our partnerships with local nursing homes which allow our students to gain real-world experience in their field.”
Other 2020 Superstars in Education included the WOLVES Reading Program at Las Américas ASPIRA Academy charter school and the Student Advisory Program at Talley Middle School in the Brandywine School District.
Since 1989, Superstars in Education has been charged with recognizing outstanding educational programs and individual achievements. The program highlights excellence in innovative teaching, integrated classroom technology practices, and school-to-career pathways.
It also serves to leverage the business community’s investment in the future workforce.
“Delaware’s economic outlook is dependent upon the foundation we build in our schools. Whether it is ensuring our children are globally competitive, are ready to hit the ground running at a trade job, or are prepared to excel in institutions of higher education, The Partnership Inc. is committed to educational progress.”
The Partnership Inc. is the 501(c)(3) workforce development affiliate of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce. It was created to promote charitable and educational activities by developing and fostering programs that encourage private sector involvement in workforce development and education. Delaware Principal for a Day, Superstars in Education, Intern Delaware, and the Delaware Young Professionals Network are the organization’s flagship programs.