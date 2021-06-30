The Indian River School District is participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children free of charge, and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-served basis. Breakfast will be served on days and times that summer school is in session. Locations include:
- Georgetown Middle School; 301 West Market Street; Georgetown, DE 19947; (302) 856-1908, Ext. 300050;
- Millsboro Middle School; 302 East State Street; Millsboro, DE 19966; (302) 934-3208, Ext. 310050;
- Selbyville Middle School; 80 Bethany Road; Selbyville, DE 19975; (302) 436-1028, Ext. 320050;
- East Millsboro Elementary School; 29346 Iron Branch Road; Millsboro, DE 19966; (302) 934-3229, Ext. 400050;
- Georgetown Elementary School; 301-A West Market St; Georgetown, DE 19947; (302) 856-1953 Café # Ext. 420050;
- John M. Clayton Elementary School; 252 Clayton Avenue; Frankford, DE 19945; (302) 732-5493, Ext. 430050;
- Long Neck Elementary School; 26064 School Lane; Millsboro, DE 19966; (302) 945-6181, Ext. 440050;
- Lord Baltimore Elementary School; 120 Atlantic Avenue; Ocean View, DE 19970; (302) 537-2712, Ext. 450050;
- North Georgetown Elementary School; 664 N. Bedford Street; Georgetown, DE 19947; (302) 855-2435, Ext. 460050;
- Phillip C. Showell Elementary School; 41 Bethany Road; Selbyville, DE 19975; (302) 436-1042, Ext. 470050;
- Southern Delaware School of the Arts; 27 Hosier Street; Selbyville, DE 19975; (302) 436-1063, Ext. 330050;
- Howard T. Ennis School; 20346 Ennis Road; Georgetown, DE 19947; (302) 856-1928, Ext. 130050; and
- G.W. Carver Educational Center; 30207 Frankford School Road; Frankford, DE 19945; (302) 732-3165, Ext. 120050.