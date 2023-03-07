More than three dozen Indian River School District students qualified for the Business Professionals of America (BPA) National Leadership Conference by placing in the top five of their respective events at the recent Delaware BPA Leadership Conference.
The national conference will be held April 26-30 in Anaheim, California.
In addition, Indian River High School chapter advisor Jeffrey Bunting was named Delaware BPA Advisor of the Year for 2023.
Indian River High School students qualifying for the National Leadership Conference, along with their results from the state competition, are:
• Jordy Estrada — 1st Place, Project Management Concepts; 1st Place, Business Law & Ethics; 1st Place, Economic Research Team; 5th Place, Administrative Support Concepts ;5th Place, Digital Communication & Design;
• Vicky Chan — 1st Place, Payroll Accounting; Vicky Chan — 1st Place, Advanced Word Processing; 2nd Place, Financial Math & Analysis; 4th Place, Digital Marketing Concepts; 5th Place, Business Meeting Management;
• Nikki Fulmer — 1st Place, Human Resources Management;
• Jack Jestice — 1st Place, Economic Research Team; 5th Place, Business Law & Ethics;
• Alex Quinn — 1st Place, Economic Research Team; 4th Place, Banking & Finance;
• Kris Meister — 1st Place, Economic Research Team;
• Ashly Benavides — 2nd Place, Economic Research Individual;
• Hannah Rock — 2nd Place, Computer Security;
• Zerkyah Yarbrough — 2nd Place, Interview Skills;
• Olivia Turrsline — 3rd Place, Advanced Interview Skills; and
• Samantha Teoli — 3rd Place, Payroll Accounting.
Selbyville Middle School students qualifying for the National Leadership Conference, along with their results from the state competition, are:
• Kaitlyn Kopf — 1st Place, Extemporaneous Speech; and
• Luke Auckland — 3rd Place, Spreadsheet Applications; 5th Place, Computer Literacy Concepts.
Millsboro Middle School students qualifying for the National Leadership Conference, along with their results from the state competition, are:
• Hayden Barnhouser, Christopher Hall, Jake Hollerback, Elijah Pucci — 2nd Place Team, Introduction to Video Production.