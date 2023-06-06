More than 1,300 students were named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at York College of Pennsylvania. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Local students named to the list included Claire Ortlip of Millville, a Class of 2023 marketing major; and Ian Shaubach of Ocean View, a Class of 2024 business administration major.
