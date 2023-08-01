Scholarship recipients attend the LBWC June Scholarship luncheon held on June 19 at Cripple Creek Country Club. Pictured, from left, are: Carley Topper, Kaitlyn Johnson, Bryan Cabrera Icte, who were each recipients of a $3,000 scholarship. HOBY-awarded students honored are Sara Labarias and Jillian Coulbourn. Kamryn Payne and McKenna Miller (not pictured) are recipients of the McGill award of $500 each.
The Lord Baltimore Women’s Club Scholarship Committee includes, from left: back row, Sue Cutter, Pat Nitzsche and Dottie Worthington; and, front row, Kathy McGirr, Barbara Gudelunas and Jonni Brashears. Front, at far right, Dick McGill attends the presentation to award two scholarships in memory of his wife, Gloria.
Four students from Indian River High School and one from Sussex Central High School were recently awarded scholarships from the Lord Baltimore Women’s Club for academic excellence and community service.
Lord Baltimore Women’s Club also selects and funds participation of two sophomores in the Hugh O’Brien Youth (HOBY) Leadership Program. In addition, this year, two students were awarded the McGill scholarship in memory of a longtime LBWC member.