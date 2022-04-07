DNREC is sponsoring the third annual Delaware Youth Environmental Summit (YES) on Thursday, April 14, with a keynote address by DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin, and additional presentations by elected officials, environmentalists and academics.
According to program organizer Dee Durham, “The YES Summit is unique in Delaware and is put together largely by students and for students. The goal is to give them information and skills to be better informed and better advocates on environmental issues. Keynote speakers and breakout sessions from all over Delaware and around the globe will take place.”
The YES program offers “time and tools to encourage students to take action, develop their own plans to take steps toward change in their own lives, as well as on school campuses, and beyond,” added Durham.
“I think the Youth Environmental Summit will be an excellent event,” said Nikki Lavoie, DNREC chief communications officer.
The student-led conference will be held at the University of Delaware’s Clayton Hall Conference Center in Newark and is offered free of charge, with lunch included, for Delaware high school students and educators who are advisors to school teams. Preregistration is open through April 8 at DelawareYES.org. Attendance is limited, so students are being encouraged to sign-up by Friday.
“Some refer to today’s young people as ‘the environmental stewards of tomorrow,’” said Garvin. “I believe they are the environmental leaders of today, and DNREC is proud to support events like YES that seek to empower the younger generation with the tools and information to become even more effective advocates for our natural world.”
Planned by students, YES aims to inspire youth-led action and environmental leadership through keynote speakers, breakout workshops, and nonprofit and agency exhibitors. In addition to Garvin, invited guest speakers include U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt-Rochester (D-Del.), Gov. John Carney, state Sen. Stephanie Hansen (D-10th), Sierra Club President Ramón Cruz, and Andrew Fagerheim, climate advocate and Columbia University student.
Topics include pathways to “green” schools, renewable energy, factory farming, reducing plastic in schools, environmental justice, climate resiliency, electric vehicles, diet’s impact on climate change and environmental advocacy.
“Our goal is to inform, inspire, activate and empower students for environmental change,” said Neha Veeragandham, lead student organizer for YES and a student at Charter School of Wilmington.
Now in its third year, YES was created by a coalition of representatives from educators at Delaware schools, non-profit environmental organizations, and public agencies to provide the opportunity for teens to meet, learn and share their ideas on environmental issues of concern.
Last year, the YES program was held virtually, with more than 30 Delaware high schools represented. The inaugural conference in February 2020 was attended by student teams from more than 20 Delaware schools, representing all three counties and more than 270 students.