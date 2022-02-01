Despite the incredible challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ashlyn Stonebraker of Ocean View was named to the Dean’s List at Anderson University for the fall semester of 2021. In order to be named to the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade-point average or higher for the semester.
Anderson University officials congratulated Stonebraker for the accomplishment amid unprecedented challenges.
Anderson University is a comprehensive Christian university offering bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees on campus and online.