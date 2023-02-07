Ashlyn Stonebraker of Ocean View was named to the Dean’s List at Anderson University for the fall semester of 2022, the university announced recently. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
“Anderson University congratulates Ashlyn Stonebraker for this incredible accomplishment amid unprecedented challenges.”
Anderson University is described as a “more selective,” comprehensive Christian university, offering bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees on campus and online.