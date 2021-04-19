The Most Rev. W. Francis Malooly, D.D., bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, has appointed Trinette Stillman as the next principal of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in Berlin, Md. Stillman’s appointment is effective July 1.
“With a strong background in education, finance, and marketing, Ms. Stillman brings a unique experience that will help lead Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School into a successful future built upon the leadership of its past principals,” said Dr. Louis De Angelo, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Wilmington. “Ms. Stillman was selected after an extensive review and interview process of a number of highly qualified candidates. The search committee expressed great confidence in recommending her to the bishop and the pastors of the Catholic parishes that support Most Blessed Sacrament.”
Stillman holds a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., and a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore; and completed a teaching licensure-master’s program at Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee, Wisc. Stillman currently holds a continuing license with the State of Delaware Department of Education.
Having started her career in finance and marketing, Stillman’s experience in Catholic school began as the financial manager for Blessed Sacrament School in Alexandria, Va., where, she said, she quickly felt called to teaching.
“She is strong in her Catholic faith and easily shares her love of Christ,” De Angelo added. “Ms. Stillman exemplifies Catholic identity in the classroom and in the community. She has served as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion and seeks opportunities to help students grow in their faith.”
With 22 years of experience in Catholic schools, she has been a middle-school math and science teacher, and an intermediate-grade teacher in several Catholic schools in Wisconsin and Virginia. She has had experience in school accreditation, overseeing curriculum planning and development, coordinating staff development, and school finance and budgeting. She has participated in professional development in brain-based research, standards-based assessments, cyber-security, diversity and inclusion, and cultivating a culture of learners.
In 2020, Stillman and her husband relocated permanently to their home in Rehoboth Beach, where they are parishioners of St. Edmond Parish. She currently works as a junior-high resource specialist at Beacon Middle School in Lewes, developing and implementing curriculum for special-needs and English language-learner students.
Stillman said she is very enthusiastic about joining Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School and looks forward to bringing her faith, rooted in service and sacrifice, to the community. She commented about the role of the principal, stating, “Catholic school teachers and staff partner with parents and families to support formation of the whole child. … Throughout the history of Catholic schools this partnership has never been more critical than during this past year. … It is clear that the MBSCS community is passionate, and I look forward to fostering their mission of developing faith-driven lifelong learners and leaders.”
Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, located in Berlin, serves students in the eight sponsoring parishes of the region. The school currently educates 205 students in pre-kindergarten 3 through Grade 8. More information about the school is available at mostblessedsacramentschool.com.
The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington was established in 1868 and comprises 56 parishes, 18 missions and 27 schools serving the state of Delaware and the nine counties of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. There are more than 240,000 Catholics in the diocese. Information about the diocese is available at cdow.org.