The Delaware Department of Education has hired Batta Environmental Associates of Newark to re-test all public water-line fixtures that initially tested positive for lead contamination at 7.5 parts per billion or higher, and at all consumption points statewide. The drinking water fountains, water bottle fill stations and kitchen sinks showing lead contamination include some at three schools in the Indian River School District (IRSD): George Carver Education Center, Long Neck Elementary School and Millsboro Middle School.
More recently, the State issued a statement that it had “identified some mistakes in the initial lead sampling including testing buildings during COVID-19 closures and testing non-consumption sources.”
Delaware’s Department of Education is working with federal partners including the EPA and local partners within the school districts to “ensure all children and school staff have safe and clean drinking water,” they said.
With the EPA’s funding the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) began a sampling initiative in all Delaware schools two years ago to identify lead within the drinking water.
Indian River School District officials issued a statement late last month upon learning latest results of the elevated lead situation.
“Last summer, the district was informed of test results in a small number of school water sources that exceeded acceptable levels for lead,” said the school district in an official statement. “The district worked to remedy this problem and additional samples were tested at these schools in early September. Those tests results indicated that all fixtures were now at acceptable levels, according to state guidelines.”
“However, in accordance with new directives issued by the EPA and State of Delaware, and out of an abundance of caution for the health of our students and staff, we have shut off several school water sources until we receive further guidance from the State. These are both consumption and non-consumption water sources,” noted the IRSD in its statement.
Carver’s water was found to be contaminated at a kitchen prep sink and a water fountain, according to the report. Long Neck had four areas showing lead contamination above acceptable limits, including three drinking fountains, one of which is used by all students in the cafeteria to fill water bottles, as well as a sink used in the library. Millsboro Middle also showed high lead levels in the kitchen prep sink.
“It is critically important that we conduct additional water sampling that provides timely and accurate data regarding the quality of water that our students, staff and school communities consume,” Delaware Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said. “This is also an important step to help restore confidence for the public. We want our children, their families and our educators and staff to be able to concentrate on learning, assured that their buildings and water are safe.”
Resampling and retesting will start next week and will take about three months to complete, said department officials.
“Results will be shared with the respective superintendents and charter leaders as they are received from the lab, and districts/charters will share results and any next steps with their respective communities,” said the statement. Results and updates also will be posted on de.gov/schoolwater.
November public meeting hosted by state assembly
At a DPH and Department of Education joint briefing held Monday, Nov. 14, more than 300 parents and state leaders attended a virtual information session. The virtual town hall was conducted one month after DPH had the lead numbers and started communication with school maintenance staff — but not with school administrators or parents.
Several schools on this list were told to shut off certain water sources because of increased lead levels that were higher than EPA allowances. The water advisory was issued a full month after Delaware’s Division of Public Health revealed the water sampling data to maintenance staff.
There is no safe blood level of lead for younger children, thus all sources of lead exposure to children should be controlled or eliminated, according to the CDC.
The results are a compilation of nearly two years of testing at Delaware schools, with facilities in the Red Clay, Colonial and Indian River school districts reporting some of the highest lead levels among the 19 school districts and 25 charter schools tested.